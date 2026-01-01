At MTEF Summer Tennis Camps, participants will engage in positive youth development experiences on and off the courts. Campers will engage in tennis, life skills, fitness, and enrichment sessions. With the support of qualified and enthusiastic instructors our kids will build teamwork, confidence, and hand-eye coordination skills, learn healthy habits, make friends and develop a lifelong love of tennis. Registration includes a T-shirt. A racquet will be provided if needed.

Click the down arrow to see the details for each camp experience. Ready to sign up! Use the registration links below!

💰 Financial Aid Available for MTEF Programs! At MTEF, we believe that every child should have access to high-quality tennis and education programs, regardless of financial circumstances. If you need financial assistance, we’ve got you covered! Before registering for any camps or programs, please fill out our scholarship request form, we will be in touch with a code to register with. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out—we’re happy to help! 🎾😊