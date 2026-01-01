At MTEF Summer Tennis Camps, participants will engage in positive youth development experiences on and off the courts. Campers will engage in tennis, life skills, fitness, and enrichment sessions. With the support of qualified and enthusiastic instructors our kids will build teamwork, confidence, and hand-eye coordination skills, learn healthy habits, make friends and develop a lifelong love of tennis. Registration includes a T-shirt. A racquet will be provided if needed.
Click the down arrow to see the details for each camp experience. Ready to sign up! Use the registration links below!
💰 Financial Aid Available for MTEF Programs! At MTEF, we believe that every child should have access to high-quality tennis and education programs, regardless of financial circumstances. If you need financial assistance, we’ve got you covered! Before registering for any camps or programs, please fill out our scholarship request form, we will be in touch with a code to register with. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out—we’re happy to help! 🎾😊
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Designed for players of all ability levels, our Half-Day Camps introduce tennis fundamentals while emphasizing teamwork, sportsmanship, fitness, and FUN. This 3-hour program includes tennis instruction, enrichment activities, and snacks, and is offered at two convenient locations
Price: $90
Brown Deer High School - 8060 N 60th St, Brown Deer, WI 53223 | register through Brown Deer Parks and Recreation – open April 20
Session 1: Monday, June 15 – Friday, July 3
Session 2: Monday, July 13 – Friday, July 31
Dineen Park - 6901 W Vienna Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53216
Monday, July 13 – Friday, July 31
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Open to players of all ability levels, this extended-day option includes more on-court tennis, enrichment activities, and time for active play—while continuing to focus on teamwork, sportsmanship, fitness, and FUN. Lunch will be available; families can indicate interest during registration.
Price $110
Dineen Park - 6901 W Vienna Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53216
Monday, June 15 – Friday, July 3
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Mini-camps are designed for beginners and players with limited prior tennis experience. Players with more experience should consider our Half-Day or Extended-Day camps.
Each week-long session includes tennis instruction, enrichment activities, and snacks, with age-based groupings at two locations.
Price: $30
Rainbow Park - 700 S 119th St, West Allis, WI 53214
July 13 – 17 | Ages 6 – 9
July 20 – 24 | Ages 10 – 12
July 27 – 31 | Ages 13 – 15
Zablocki Park - 3717 W Howard Ave, Greenfield, WI 53221
July 13 – 17 | Ages 13 – 15
July 20 – 24 | Ages 6 – 9
July 27 – 31 | Ages 10 – 12
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Past Summer and TEAM players only!
Held at Rainbow Day Camp in Fredonia this unique experience combines morning tennis with afternoon adventure activities like swimming, archery, rock climbing, and more—perfect for building friendships and confidence.
Price: $25
Rainbow Day Camp
Bus transportation from the Harry and Rose Family JCC in Whitefish Bay
Session 1: Monday, July 6 – Friday, July 10
Session 2: Monday, August 10 – Friday, August 14
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For competitive junior players. Level will be evaluated at the first session.
Players will participate in weekly match play designed to challenge and develop their skills in a structured yet fun environment. Final format will be set after registration closes.
Price: $35
Dineen Park - 6901 W Vienna Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53216
June 15 - August 10
Mondays | 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM
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A girls-only training camp focused on stroke development, footwork, and match-play strategies aimed to get players ready for school team try-outs.
Dineen Park - 6901 W Vienna Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53216
Tuesday, August 4 - Thursday, August 6 | 5:00 – 6:30 PM
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Lessons focus on helping kids develop fundamental skills in a fun and supportive environment. Players will work on stroke technique, footwork, and basic game strategies through engaging drills and interactive games, with a focus on building confidence, coordination, and a lifelong love for the game.
Price: $35
Dineen Park - 6901 W Vienna Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53216
June 16 – July 30 | 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM